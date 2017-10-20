Driver Flees after Crashing Stolen Car

A vehicle that plowed into a parked car early Tuesday morning was reported stolen by its owner later that afternoon.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that investigators are exploring the timeline and other details after someone crashed a 2007 Volvo into a 1999 Dodge Stratus that was parked on the street in the 2100 block of Meadowlark Lane at 2:24am Tuesday.

Jose Coronado called police after he saw a white male exit the Volvo and run away from the crumpled Dodge with $2,000 in damages.

Owner of the Volvo, 32-year-old Tucker Weese of Salina contacted police around 2:45pm Tuesday when he realized his car had been stolen sometime between midnight and Tuesday afternoon from his home in the 1400 block of Crescent Drive.

Weese told authorities he left the key fob inside the vehicle that was valued at $7,000 and now has heavy front end damage.