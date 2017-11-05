Driver Flees After Crashing Into House

The car crashed into a front porch.

No one was seriously hurt when a car slammed into a house in a Central Salina neighborhood Sunday morning.

Salina Police Sgt. Jim Feldman told KSAL News at the scene that the crash happened shortly after 9:00 in the morning.

Feldman says that a car was headed north in the 700 block of South 5th Street. The driver lost control and went through several yards. He hit a tree, and a car parked in a driveway, before crashing into a porch and coming to stop.

The male driver then fled the scene of the crash, leaving behind a female passenger. He was running north on foot.

A witness told KSAL News that he saw the driver running away, and shouted at him to stop. The driver replied that he “needed to go home” and that “he would be back”.

EMS responded to the scene to treat the female passenger. She was not transported to the hospital. No one else was injured.

Police said that it appeared speed played a factor in the crash. Officers were still trying to locate the driver late Sunday morning.

