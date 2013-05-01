Driver Cited in 2 Car Crash

A man from Chapman was transported to the hospital with chest pains following a 2 car crash in downtown Salina.

Police say 21-year-old Wesley Robertson was driving westbound on Ash Street Tuesday around 11:30am and failed to yield to an eastbound vehicle driven by Jennifer Forrester of Salina.

Police report that Robertson’s 2001 Ford Mustang turned left in front of Forrester’s 2013 Honda Pilot, colliding in the intersection at Ash and Santa Fe.

Robertson told officers at the scene he was feeling ill before the crash with chest pains and shortness of breath.

He was cited by police for failure to yield, inattentive driving and no proof of insurance.