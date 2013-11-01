Driver Arrested after Tires Spiked

A car chase that began in Dickinson County ended after spike strips were used in Saline County.

Sheriff Roger Soldan reports that around 9:15pm Wednesday, a deputy on patrol deployed spikes in the 1300 block of E. Old 40 Highway to help apprehend 42-year-old Sherry Kibler.

Soldan says the front two tires on her 2003 Ford Explorer were punctured and she was taken into custody without further incident to face undisclosed charges in Dickinson County.