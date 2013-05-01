Driver Arrested after Hiding on Porch

An attempted vehicle stop for a seat belt violation leads to a short chase and arrest in Salina.

According to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan, on Thursday afternoon a deputy spotted a driver who was not buckled up in the area of Santa Fe and Republic and pulled in behind his truck to issue a citation.

Instead, Jeremy Welch, 39 of Culver sped up and led the deputy on a 60-second chase, abandoning his 1992 Chevy Silverado in the middle of the street in the 100 block of E. Minneapolis.

Sherrif Soldan praised the Salina Police officer who found Welch hiding behind a bookcase on a back porch at 936 S. 5th Street and took him into custody.

Welch is now facing numerous possible charges including flee and elude, driving while suspended, reckless driving and criminal trespass.