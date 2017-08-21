ksal.com

Salina, KS

Drilling Pipe Stolen

KSAL Staff - August 21, 2017 12:31 pm

Saline County Sheriff truck

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of drilling pipe taken from a truck in Smolan.

Deputies say sometime between August 1 and August 19, someone removed about 50 drilling pipes that are 1-inch in diameter and 5-feet long from a pickup bed that was parked in the 100 block of S. Main in Smolan.

Owner, Rex Hay told authorities the pipe is valued at $750.

Doug Clemens

August 21, 2017 at 12:41 pm

THE SHERIFF’S OFFICE WAS TO BUSY GUARDING THE AIRPORT FACILITY.

 