Drilling Pipe Stolen
KSAL Staff - August 21, 2017 12:31 pm
The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of drilling pipe taken from a truck in Smolan.
Deputies say sometime between August 1 and August 19, someone removed about 50 drilling pipes that are 1-inch in diameter and 5-feet long from a pickup bed that was parked in the 100 block of S. Main in Smolan.
Owner, Rex Hay told authorities the pipe is valued at $750.
Doug ClemensAugust 21, 2017 at 12:41 pm
THE SHERIFF’S OFFICE WAS TO BUSY GUARDING THE AIRPORT FACILITY.