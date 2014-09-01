Dozens of Arrests in Western Kansas Drug Operation

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the Wallace County Sheriff’s Office, and the Greeley County Sheriff’s Office announced numerous arrests following an over two month investigation into narcotics distribution focused on several northwest Kansas counties, and along the Colorado border.

The majority of the arrests occurred Monday, Aug. 28 through Wednesday, Aug. 30 after two months of coordination and planning by the KBI, the Wallace County Sheriff’s Office, and the Greeley County Sheriff’s Office. Approximately 41 arrests were made for suspected crimes including distribution of methamphetamine, distribution of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, multiple weapons violations and several other drug related crimes. The arrests occurred in the Kansas counties of Cheyenne, Ellis, Greeley, Logan, Rawlins, Sherman, Thomas, and Wallace, and in the Colorado counties of Cheyenne and Kit Carson. Additional arrests are expected.

Law enforcement agencies who assisted with the arrests in this operation were: the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, the Kansas Highway Patrol, the Ellis County Drug Enforcement Unit, the Colby Police Department, the Hays Police Department, the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office, the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office, the Ford County Sheriff’s Office, the Atwood Police Department, the Cheyenne County Sheriff’s Office, and the Kit Carson County, Colorado Sheriff’s Office. The Wallace County Attorney’s Office, Sherman County Attorney’s Office, and Greeley County Attorney’s Office are also assisting.

The majority of the subjects arrested are awaiting formal charges to be filed in the Wallace County District Court.

This effort represented a coordinated law enforcement response in combating drug violence and reducing the accessibility of illegal drugs impacting western Kansas and Eastern Colorado. The KBI’s mission in proactive narcotics operations like these is to partner with all affected law enforcement agencies in an effort to reduce the availability and distribution of drugs in Kansas.