Don’t Be Confused; USD School Board Race on Ballot Twice

When voters in Salina go to the polls on Tuesday, November 7th, don’t be confused when you see two different USD 305 Board of Education races on the ballot. Voters will elect four people to the USD 305 Board of Education in the general election, in two different races.

Three people will be elected to four-year terms, while one person will be elected to an unexpired two-year term.

There will be two different places on the ballot in the school board race.

There are six candidates on the ballot for the four-year term. You will be able to vote for three or fewer.

There are two people on the ballot for the unexpired two-year term. You will be able to vote for one.

