Donations top $1M for Kansas bar attack victims

GoFundMe sites for the families of an Indian man who was killed and two men who were injured in a shooting at a Kansas bar have raised more than $1 million combined.

The four sites were set up to help relatives of Srinivas Kuchibhotla pay for expenses in the wake of his shooting death Wednesday at Austins Bar and Grill in Olathe (oh-LAY’-thuh), as well as assist the families of the other victims.

Kuchibhotla’s friend and co-worker for GPS device-maker Garmin, Alok Madasani, was wounded. Another man, Ian Grillot, was shot when he tried to stop the gunman.

A GoFundMe spokeswoman said in an email Saturday that the outpouring to the four funds involves more than 26,000 donations from all U.S. states, the District of Columbia and 39 countries.

The suspected gunman, Adam Purinton, remained jailed Saturday on charges of murder and attempted murder.