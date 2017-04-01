Donald Fagen Coming to Salina

Another rock and roll hall of famer is coming to Salina. Donald Fagen is coming to the Stiefel Theatre.

The musician, composer, vocalist, producer, and co-founder of Steely Dan and The Dukes of September has a new special project taking to the road this summer: Donald Fagen and The Nightflyers.

Set to begin on August 3rd and 4th at the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, NY, the U.S. tour leg will hit more than 20 cities before wrapping at The Masonic in San Francisco on Sept. 16. Along the way it will make a stop in Salina on August 31st. Following the U.S. dates, the band will travel to Japan for select performances.

On the tour, Donald Fagen and The Nightflyers will play songs from Fagen’s celebrated solo albums, Steely Dan hits, plus, as promised by Fagen, “some swell surprises.”

Tickets for Donald Fagen and The Nightflyers can be purchased beginning this Friday at 10 a.m. through ticketmaster.com, charge-by-phone at 1-800-745-3000, at the Stiefel Box Office, at and www.stiefeltheatre.org. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, April 25th at 10 a.m. through Thursday, April 27th at 10 p.m.