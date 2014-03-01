Domestic Incident Leads to Arrest

A domestic incident led to an arrest of a New Cambria man on Thursday.

At 3:55 P.M. on Thursday, the Saline County Sheriff’s office was called to 100 Mill in New Cambria for a domestic dispute.

Stacy Powell, 40, of New Cambria, claims that her boyfriend had thrown a beer can at her and tried to hit her with his vehicle.

The man had left the scene before the sheriff’s office arrived, however, authorities later pulled him over in Salina.

Kevin Sheffield, 50, of New Cambria, has been charged with driving under the influence, possession of marijuana, open container, domestic battery and domestic assault.