Domestic Dispute Leads to Arrest

Police arrested a man wanted for threatening a female acquaintance with a gun back in mid-December.

Captain Mike Sweeney tells KSAL News that 27-year-old Gregory Williams is accused of pushing the muzzle of a revolver into the face of a female acquaintance and threatening her during a domestic dispute in a central Salina home on December 19.

Police say the woman had bruises on her arm and shoulder and had red marks on her neck as well.

Williams is now facing numerous charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and battery.