ksal.com

Salina, KS

Now: 57 °F

Currently: Fair

Hi: 57 °F | Lo: 33 °F

Friday

Hi: 38 °F 

Lo: 20 °F

Saturday

Hi: 48 °F 

Lo: 32 °F

Sunday

Hi: 55 °F 

Lo: 31 °F

Monday

Hi: 59 °F 

Lo: 44 °F

Tuesday

Hi: 66 °F 

Lo: 31 °F

YMCA
KSN

Display Model Phone Stolen

KSAL Staff - February 23, 2017 11:51 am

Police are investigating a theft by deception case that originated on Craigslist.

Salina Police are investigating after a couple stole a display model phone from the Verizon store at 2401 S. 9th Wednesday evening.

Police say a white man and white woman entered the store just before 9pm and began looking at a Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge display model phone and discussed the model with a salesperson.

The male suspect walked out of the store, as the employee left the sales floor to get a phone that was boxed up for purchase. Moments later the female suspect broke the alarm cord on the phone and ran out.

The two drove away in a smaller beige colored pickup.

Loss and damage is listed at $816.

Police are reviewing surveillance video and describe the two suspects as being in their 40’s or 50’s.

Post a comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.

 