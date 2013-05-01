Display Model Phone Stolen

Salina Police are investigating after a couple stole a display model phone from the Verizon store at 2401 S. 9th Wednesday evening.

Police say a white man and white woman entered the store just before 9pm and began looking at a Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge display model phone and discussed the model with a salesperson.

The male suspect walked out of the store, as the employee left the sales floor to get a phone that was boxed up for purchase. Moments later the female suspect broke the alarm cord on the phone and ran out.

The two drove away in a smaller beige colored pickup.

Loss and damage is listed at $816.

Police are reviewing surveillance video and describe the two suspects as being in their 40’s or 50’s.