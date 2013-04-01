Dirty Dozen: 12 Most Wanted Arrests

Half of the people on the latest list of Salina’s Most Wanted have been caught.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the latest arrests include Edee Blevins, Cady Cole, and Laurence Couillard. They were wanted for crimes that include forgery, theft, drug crimes, and child sex crimes.

Including the latest arrests, 12 of those on the February list have now been caught.

Those on the February list are wanted for crimes that include rape, stalking, aggravated battery, battery of a law enforcement officer, domestic violence battery, aggravated assault, making criminal threats, endangering a child, criminal restraint, burglary, theft, forgery, felony drug crimes, and more.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 2,471 criminals have been caught, and 356 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

Salina’s Most Wanted