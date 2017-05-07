Deputies Shoot Man During Domestic Incident

Authorities are investigating what led to a 40-year-old man being shot during a confrontation with Labette County Sheriff’s deputies.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is reviewing that incident that happened in Mound Valley, Kansas, around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Initial information says two deputies were called to a home because of a domestic incident where a 77-year-old man was wounded. When they arrived, the man was standing in the driveway with a gun.

The KBI says it appears that both deputies fired at the man and wounded him. He was taken to a hospital in Joplin, Missouri.

The suspect is in stable condition Sunday.

The 77-year-old was also hospitalized in stable condition Sunday.