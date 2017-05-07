Deputies Shoot Man During Domestic Incident
Associated Press - May 7, 2017 5:56 pm
Authorities are investigating what led to a 40-year-old man being shot during a confrontation with Labette County Sheriff’s deputies.
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is reviewing that incident that happened in Mound Valley, Kansas, around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.
Initial information says two deputies were called to a home because of a domestic incident where a 77-year-old man was wounded. When they arrived, the man was standing in the driveway with a gun.
The KBI says it appears that both deputies fired at the man and wounded him. He was taken to a hospital in Joplin, Missouri.
The suspect is in stable condition Sunday.
The 77-year-old was also hospitalized in stable condition Sunday.