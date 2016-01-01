Denver Flights Reach New Heights

Great Lakes Airlines boarded a total of 1,517 passengers on non-stop flights to and from the Salina Regional Airport and the Denver International Airport during May, 2017. The airline’s previous peak month was March, 2017 when 1,465 people decided to fly Salina. As Great Lakes nears the completion of one full year of Salina Airport operations, a total of 13,121 passengers have traveled to and from Denver on Great Lakes’ 30 seat regional aircraft.

Salina Airport Authority executive director, Tim Rogers stated that “the one-way fare on Great Lakes is as low as $79 one-way. Affordable fares in addition to the convenience of non-stop flights has made the Denver flights popular with North Central Kansas travelers.”

With Denver flights filing up and a busy summer season ahead, Salina passengers are advised to make reservations early. The best fares and schedules are available by booking flights early. Also, plan to arrive at the Salina Airport early for your flight:

With Denver flights filing up and a busy summer season ahead, Salina passengers are advised to make reservations early. The best fares and schedules are available by booking flights early. Also, plan to arrive at the Salina Airport early for your flight:

to scheduled departure. Arriving 90 minutes prior to scheduled departure is recommended by the airline and TSA. Early arrival at the airport is necessary for passenger check in, receiving a boarding pass, TSA screening of checked bags and clearing the TSA passenger screening check point.

All passengers should be in the secure area of the boarding gate 20 minutes prior to scheduled departure time to allow for on-time departures.

Additional passenger information is available at www.flysalina.com