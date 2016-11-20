Dashing through the Roads

What started as a routine traffic stop on Broadway turned into a high speed chase that left Saline County Sheriff’s Office in the fog.

At 2:07 pm on Christmas Day, a Saline County Deputy attempted to pull over a dark blue Dodge Dakota that had defective tail lights. The vehicle failed to stop, and instead, started a high speed pursuit north on Broadway.

The suspect turned west on Old Highway 40 at speeds near 75 mph. The chase ceased because of decreased visibility from the fog near Powers Road.