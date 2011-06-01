Dancers Uniting to Fight Cancer

Several hundred area dancers are uniting for a common cause. They are planning a special event next Sunday to help in the fight against childhood cancer.

Chloe’s Dance Extravaganza will be held Sunday, April 30th, at the Salina South High School Auditorium. Over 200 dancers from Salina, Junction City, Manhattan, Lawrence, and Wellington will join together to raise funds for the Love, Chloe Foundation, benefiting local children battling cancer.

The Unity Hip Hop Dance Crew from the University of Kansas, featuring Salina native Rhianna Jordan, will be performing in this event for the first time. Also taking the stage will be students from Kansas State University, performing choreography by legendary hip hop master Dena Rizzo. Studio dancers, ranging from age five to adult, will perform a variety of jazz, tap, contemporary, hip hop, and ballet dances.

The event also includes a vendor fair, silent auction, and raffle drawings.

New this year are “Chloe’s Mystery Bags,” filled with items donated from local businesses.

Doors open at noon and the showcase begins at 1 p.m. Admission is by donation.

Chloe’s Dance Extravaganza will feature dancers from:

• Bates Dance Studios, Manhattan

• Kansas State University, Manhattan

• Michelle’s Encore Dance Studio, Wellington

• Next Step Dance Studio, Junction City

• Prestige School of Dance, Salina

• Salina Parks and Recreation, Salina

• Stepz Dance Company, Salina

• Tamara Howe School of Dance, Salina

• University of Kansas, Lawrence

• Vivette’s Dance Studio, Salina

To learn more about the Love, Chloe Foundation, visit www.lovechloe.org.