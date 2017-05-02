Damaging Storms Roll Through Salina

Damaging severe weather rolled across Central Kansas Thursday evening.

Severe storms that formed in the Oklahoma panhandle rolled into Kansas dropping tornadoes throughout a large section of the state.

In Central Kansas Saline County was under a tornado warning after a rotating wall cloud was spotted in the Brookville area. A possible rain-wrapped tornado was also reported. Straight line wind in excess of 70 miles per hour was also clocked.

Though there was damage throughout Salina, the heaviest was just west of town in the area of Crest Lane, Burma, and Water Well Roads. Power poles were blown down and large trees were uprooted. The Salina Speedway also sustained significant damage. Authorities were unclear Thursday night if the damage was from a tornado, or straight line wind.

The driver of a tractor trailer truck was injured when he crashed as the storms were rolling through. He was headed south on Interstate 135 just south of the Schilling Road exit when he hydroplaned, struck a guard rail, jack-knifed, and came to rest in the road.

Other than the truck driver, there were no other reports of injuries

Heavy rain also accompanied the storms.