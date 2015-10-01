Damaging Severe Weather Rolls Across Kansas

Brief tornado appx 1 mi NW of Hoisington. (Jason Keller photo via twitter)

Severe thunderstorms rolled across parts of Kansas Tuesday evening, dropping large hail and tornadoes and causing damage.

The storms prompted severe thunderstorm and tornado warning in multiple counties.

Tornadoes touched down in several areas, including in Barton County. Damage was reported in the Pawnee Rock area, and in other rural areas. Property damage was also reported in the Hoisington area.

Several homes, out buildings, and pieces of farm equipment were damaged. Multiple powerlines and trees were down. Law enforcement and rural firefighters were going door-to-door checking on rural residents in the path of the tornado. The Red Cross was responding to the area to assist.

Hail as large as tennis balls was reported in some areas.

There were no initial reports of serious injuries.

After a quiet day on Wednesday, severe weather is possible again on Thursday.