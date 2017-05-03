Damage Assessment From Thursday Storms

Damage on Crest Road.

First responders in Saline County spent much of Thursday night assessing damage following severe weather that rolled through the area. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan says that though there was damage to multiple homes, there were no injuries.

The only injury reported Thursday night was the driver of a tractor trailer who was hurt when he crashed as the storms were rolling through. He was headed south on Interstate 135 just south of the Schilling Road exit when he hydroplaned, struck a guard rail, jack-knifed, and came to rest in the road.

Meteorologists haven’t yet determined whether a tornado or strong winds are responsible.

Sheriff Office Damage Assessment:

Residential Damage

3613 S Lightville Rd Shingles and minor roof damage, residents were ok

3419 S Crest Ln Tree fell on side of house, residents reported tree in bathroom, but were ok

2841 S Burma Rd (Salina Speedway) Press box roof caved in, concession bathrooms destroyed, ticket both roof destroyed, bleachers blown through protective fence onto racetrack. Nobody was on scene during incident.

2552 W Cottonwood Ln Siding and insulation blown off down to the studs, residents were ok.

1245 N Fairchilds Rd Tree through roof of house, residents were ok.



Power Lines

824 E Shipton Rd – Tree smoking

800 N Fairchilds – 2 poles snapped at base leaning over roadway

Halstead/Crawford – power lines arching

Halstead/K140 Hwy – Transformers blown off power pole/power lines down

1500 S Burma Rd – Power pole snapped near base

Ohio/Waterwell – Power line down

2161 W Watkins Rd – 3 power poles on ground in field

Waterwell/Hedville 6-7 power poles down across the roadway

5000 W Cloud St – broken power line

Trees down in roadway

Halstead/Crawford

Lightville/Schilling

Waterwell/Lightville

Signs missing