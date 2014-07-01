Cyber Attack Cripples Kansas Community College

Butler Community College in El Dorado is recovering after suffering what officials believe was a cyber attack. College officials say they were working to fix internet connectivity issues Tuesday when the alleged attack took place.

The college says the cyber attack was designed to bring down a computer system by overloading it with information.

Students are being advised to contact their professors if the cyber attack impacts their ability to complete homework assignments.

Story from: MetroSource News

