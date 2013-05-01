Crying Children Prompts Call to Police

Twin 2-year-old sisters are in protective custody after Salina police officers found the two locked in an apartment Tuesday evening.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers were called to an apartment at 817 University on Tuesday night around 11pm, after concerned neighbors called police because they could hear the children crying.

Police entered the home and found the twins, crying inside a locked bedroom with a crib.

Moments later, officers arrested 28-year-old Delilah Ross, who returned home from work to check on the girls.

Ross told police she put the girls to bed at 9pm and ”thought they would cry themselves to sleep.” Police also found a 15-year-old female sleeping in the apartment who is reportedly a runaway from Kansas City, Missouri.

Captain Forrester says the teen is still being interviewed.

Ross is facing 2 counts of endangering a child.