Criminal Threats in Salina Store

Threats made during a workplace lunch break led to the arrest of a Wal-Mart employee.

Salina Police arrested 24-year-old Kevin Struble on Saturday after a couple of employees told officers that he threatened to shoot them on two separate occasions at work. Police say Struble became upset during a break time card game last week and allegedly threatened to shoot co-workers John Laack and Moses Rose.

The two victims told officers he threatened them again during a lunch break on Wednesday.

Following an investigation, police arrested Struble on Saturday on charges of making criminal threats.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers found a loaded 9mm handgun in his car while he was working at Wal-Mart located at 2900 S. 9th Street.