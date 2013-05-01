Criminal Threats

A convenience store clerk called police after being threatened by a patron at the counter.

Police arrested 42-year-old Andrew Richmeier on Saturday after he allegedly told an employee at Casey’s, 1100 E. Iron, that he had a gun and was going to shoot her after a confrontation that began around 12:15am.

Police report that Richmeier came in the store, filled a sack with items – eating two before reaching the counter.

The clerk told him he needed to pay for the items he had consumed, instead he handed her a Walgreens card and a room key card from a motel.

The clerk told officers she became concerned when she saw a long knife on his belt and then he allegedly threatened to shoot her.

Moments later officers arrived and took Richmeier into custody.

He could face charges that include theft and criminal threat.