A late night disturbance in a Salina front yard leads to the arrest of two intoxicated men.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that around 11:45pm Wednesday, Alton Doolittle heard voices and a commotion in front of his house at 715 Maple.

He confronted two men outside and told them to leave.

Doolittle called police after the two refused to vacate his front yard.

Police found 33-year-old Adam Gilbert of Roxbury and 37-year-old William Sullivan Jr. of Salina out front of the house and witnessed Gilbert throwing a handgun into the adjacent yard.

Both are now facing charges of trespassing while Gilbert, who is a convicted felon is also charged with criminal possession of a firearm.

Police say the two were intoxicated and ended up at the wrong address while looking for a friend’s home in the neighborhood.