Crews Mop Up after Massive Suburban Kansas City Fire

Firefighters are mopping up after a huge fire spread from a suburban Kansas City apartment complex that was under construction to more than a dozen homes.

KCTV-TV reports that Overland Park Fire Department spokesman Jason Rhodes says crews have put out the fire at the multimillion-dollar CityPlace development in Overland Park, Kansas. He says the crews will focus Tuesday on investigating each fire and making sure all flames have been extinguished.

Firefighters battled at least 17 house fires after the fire started Monday. Rhodes says eight to ten of those homes were “significantly impacted.”

Three firefighters were transported to the hospital, but all are listed in fair condition. He says everyone has been accounted for and that it is “really fortunate” that there are no significant injuries.