Crash Sends 4 Abilene Teens to Hospital

Four Abilene teens were transported to the hospital Wednesday night following a single vehicle crash.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 18-year-old Benjamin Schafer was driving a 1999 GMC truck, in the area 2400 Road and Eden Road. He failed to stop at the T intersection of the roads and drove into hay bales that were in a field.

Schafer and three passengers were all transported to Memorial Hospital in Abilene. The passengers include 17-year-old Angel Garcia, 16-year-old Hayden Ricker, and 15-year-old Emma Allen.

The crash happened at 8:20 Wednesday night, about 3.5 miles west of Abilene.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2017. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story or website may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.