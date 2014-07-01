Crash on Old 40 and State St.

Saline County Sheriff Office photo

A Tulsa woman was treated for minor injuries after a single vehicle crash.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that early Thursday morning a 1993 Toyota Camry driven by 19-year-old Peyton Hoge nicked some highway posts on the island where Old 40 meets State Street.

Deputies say she over corrected and struck the guard rail near the railroad track sustaining heavy damage to her car.

Hoge was treated at the scene by EMS for a cut on her lip.

The Camry was towed away by Auto House.

The accident happened at 12:25am Thursday.

