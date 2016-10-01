ksal.com

Crash on Crawford and Halstead

KSAL Staff - October 23, 2017 11:13 am

Photo Courtesy Saline Co. Sheriff's Office

A two car crash sent a Salina woman to the hospital last Friday.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office reports that 49-year-old Christine Matinez was transported to Salina Regional Health Center with a headache and for treatment on her left hand after a collision Friday morning at 9:30am with a car driven by 67-year-old Janice Fouard of Brookville.

Deputies say both were driving westbound on Crawford when Martinez slowed her 1996 Buick Century to make a right turn onto Halstead Road, and Fouard was distracted for a moment by a passenger in her 2012 Ford Escape and clipped the car ahead of her.

Authorities say everyone had seat belts on and both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.

