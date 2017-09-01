Crash Knocks Combine Into Creek

Topeka Fire Department photo

A man driving a combine in rural eastern Kansas was hurt when the farm machinery crashed into a creek after being rear ended by a semi

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 25-year-old Andrew Voegeli was driving a John Deere Combine, headed west on U.S 24 Highway, A Peterbilt semi which was also heading west approached from behind.

As both vehicles were on a bridge the combine, which was taking up both lanes of the road, was hit from behind. It left the road and fell into a creek.

Voegeliwas hurt, and was transported to the hospital in Topeka. The driver of the semi was not hurt.

The accident happened just after 3:00 Friday afternoon, on U.S. 24 Highway near northeast Kaw Valley Road in rural Shawnee County.

