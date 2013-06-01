Crash Damages Patrol Unit

A Saline County Sheriff’s deputy was transported to the hospital to be checked out for a possible concussion after a two car crash on Saturday afternoon.

Police Sergeant Brent Rupert tells KSAL News that Deputy Eric Appel, 46 was driving northbound on N. Santa Fe in a Sheriff’s patrol unit when it was struck by a 2001 Buick Century driven by 70-year-old Kelly Rudolph of Salina.

Police say Rudolph was exiting the parking lot at Chuck’s Bar and Grill and failed to yield the right of way – or made an improper turn onto the street causing the accident.

Rudolph refused medical treatment at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office reports that Deputy Appel was headed to back-up a Salina Police officer at a north side motel just before the crash that heavily damaged the front end of the patrol unit.

Sergeant Ruppert added that alcohol did not play a role in the crash that remains under investigation.

Police say Appel was not running lights and siren at the time of the collision in the 600 block of N. Sante Fe at 2:12pm.