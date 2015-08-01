ksal.com

Crash Connected to Hydroplaning

KSAL Staff - March 30, 2017 11:31 am

Saline County Sheriff Office photo

Wet road conditions contributed to a single car crash on Interstate-135 Wednesday evening.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, 20-year-old Blair Schmidt was traveling  southbound in a 2005 Chevy Classic and hydroplaned near the State Street exit.

Deputies say the car spun and struck the guard rail before coming to rest.

Schmidt complained of head, back and hip pain and was checked out by medics at the scene but refused transport to the hospital for further evaluation.

The crash happened on I-135 near mile post #93 at about 5:25pm Wednesday.

