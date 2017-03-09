Cowgirls Season Comes to an End

The Abilene Cowgirls basketball season came to an end Thursday afternoon in an opening round quarterfinal loss to top-seeded Kansas City Piper 45-34. The game was played at the Tony’s Pizza Event Center, site of the Class 4A Division I Basketball Tournament. Abilene trailed the entire game and was down by as much as eight in the first half. The Cowgirls were behind by five at halftime at 22-17 and pulled two within 3 at 22-19 with 6:16 to play in the third quarter on a McKenzie Funston basket, but Abilene would get no closer the rest of the game. Piper led by seven after three quarters at 32-25 and led by as much as 12 in the fourth.

Abilene and Piper both struggled shooting the whole game as both teams shot just 25%. The Lady Pirates won the game on the glass as they out rebounded the Cowgirls 37-25. Piper also won with defense as Abilene committed 15 turnovers. Piper also got a big game from Freshman Alison Vigil who finished with 18 points, which included 4-9 shooting on three pointers.

Abilene was led by Senior McKenzie Funston and Sophomore Hannah Willey, who both finished with 9 points. With the loss Abilene finished the season at 16-7. All of the Cowgirls losses this season were to ranked teams. It was the final game for Abilene Seniors Presley Clark, Olivia Gassman, Jessica Hayes, McKenzie Funston and Claudia Hess. That senior class helped guide Abilene to back to back state tournament appearances.

Piper improved to 22-1 with the victory. The Lady Pirates will play McPherson tomorrow at 3 pm in the semifinals. The Lady Bullpups defeated Paola 60-54 to improve to 20-3 on the season.