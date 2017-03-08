Cowboys Return to State for First Time Since 2013

The state-bound Abilene Cowboys

The Abilene Cowboy basketball team have returned to state for the first time since 2013. Abilene punched their ticket last Saturday with a 55-52 victory over #3 Ottawa. The Cowboys enter the 4A Division I Tournament as the #2 seed with a 19-3 record.

Abilene’s opponent is the Mulvane Wildcats. The Cowboys have only played Mulvane once dating back to 1966, which is the last time the Wildcats made it to state in 1987. That season Mulvane beat Abilene 72-65 for third place. The Wildcats enter the game with a 9-13 record and have three players averaging double figures lead by Junior Jayden Price, who averages 15.3 ppg.

Pregame at 6:15 with the tipoff at 6:30 at the Tony’s Pizza Event Center in Salina. Listen live on AM 1560 KABI or on the internet at kabiabilene.com