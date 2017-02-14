Cowboys Knock Off Second Straight Top Ten Opponent

The Abilene Cowboys knocked off their second straight top ten opponent with a 48-44 victory over Hays Tuesday night in Abilene. With the victory Abilene kept alive hopes of getting the number one seed in their sub-state next month. The Cowboys are currently tied with Wamego for the best record in the Abilene Sub-State. The Red Raiders moved to 15-3 on the season with their 80-42 victory over Clay Center tonight.

Abilene trailed by two at halftime to Hays and got down by as much as nine in the third quarter at 29-20 after a Claiborne Kyles dunk with 5:29 to play in the period. The Cowboys would finish the quarter on a 14-6 run to pull to within 35-34 at the end of the third. In the fourth Abilene got a basket from Tucker Robinson to take the lead at 38-37 with 4:44 to play. The Cowboys would not trail the rest of the way. The basket by Robinson was part of a 9-0 run that saw the Cowboys go up by as much as six points at 43-37 on a Parker Base bucket, which was their biggest lead of the game. Base had a big night as he finished with 14 points.

In the first game of the night the Cowgirls erased a 13 point second quarter deficit in their 56-52 victory over Hays. Abilene fell behind 29-16 on a Savannah Schneider basket with 4:32 to play in the first half. The Cowgirls would end the half on a 11-2 run to pull to within four at the half.

Abilene would outscore Hays 12-6 in the third quarter to take a 39-37 lead into the fourth. In the final quarter the Cowgirls opened the fourth on a 11-4 run to grab their biggest lead of the game on a Hannah Willey basket with 3:26 left in the game. Abilene sealed it at the line in fourth as they connect on 8-14 foul shots. McKenzie Funston was 6-6 at the line in the fourth and finished with a game high 21 points for the Cowgirls.

Abilene will host Clay Center this Friday. On January 13th the Cowgirls lost to the Lady Tigers 51-44 while the Cowboys won 69-36 over the Tigers.