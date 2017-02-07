Cowboys Hold off Braves for the Win

The Abilene Cowboys defeated the Council Grove Braves 60-56 Tuesday night in Abilene. It was the 22nd straight victory for Abilene over Council Grove but it was far from easy as the game was tight throughout.

Abilene trailed by 47-43 entering the final quarter but started the fourth on a 7-0 run to grab their biggest lead of the game at 50-44. Council Grove countered with a 9-2 run to grab the lead at 53-52 on a Brett Frye jumper with 3:26 left. The Cowboys would grab back the lead next possession on a Tucker Robinson basket with 3:09 left to make it 54-53. Robinson scored 8 of his 10 points in the final quarter and was huge for the Cowboys on the boards. Abilene struggled to put away the Braves in the fourth quarter as the Cowboys were just 7-15 at the line in the quarter.

Abilene was led by Senior Parker Base who finished with a team high 17 points. Ryan Wilson was also in double figures with 15. Abilene snapped a two game slide with the victory and improved to 13-3 on the season.

In the first game of the night the Council Grove Lady Braves put the Cowgirls away early on their way to a 61-50 win. Council Grove outscored Abilene 18-4 in the first quarter and the Cowgirls never recovered.

Abilene was led in scoring by Senior McKenzie Funston who finished with a team high 17. Hannah Willey was the only other player in double figures with 14 off the bench. Abilene dropped to 10-6 with the loss.

Abilene travels to Wamego Friday. The Cowgirls defeated Wamego last Tuesday 50-42 while the Cowboys lost 71-54.