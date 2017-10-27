Cowboys Drop Regular Season Finale at McPherson

The Abilene Cowboys’ season came to an end tonight at McPherson in a 49-6 loss. Abilene finished the season 2-7, which is their first losing record since 2008 when the Cowboys went 2-8. Abilene also missed the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

Abilene stopped the Bullpups on the opening possession of the game at the Cowboy 8 yard line. Abilene would then drive the football to their 47 yard line, but would give it back on a James Mayden fumble. McPherson then came to life as they scored touchdowns on 7 straight possessions. This was capped by a Gabe Hoover 44 yard touchdown reception from quarterback Kyler Hoppes with 4:29 to play in the third to make it 49-0. That score resulted in a running clock for the rest of the game. Abilene’s only score came from Quarterback Trevor Casteel’s two yard run with 6:33 left in the game.

McPherson finished with 443 yards of total offense. The Bullpups ran for 297 yards and passed for an additional 146 yards. McPherson was led by Junior Running back Jace Kinnamon. He finished with 9 carries for 156 yards and 4 touchdowns. Kinnamon scored on runs of 42, 52, 1 and 5 yards. Defensively the Bullpups held Abilene to 147 yards of total offense which was their second lowest total of the season.

McPherson improved to 8-1 on the season with the victory. This was the 7th straight win on the season for the Bullpups. Their lone loss came in week two at Maize South 9-0. McPherson will host Buhler in the first round of the playoffs. The Bullpups defeated the Crusaders 33-21 in the first game of the season.