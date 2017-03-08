Cowboys Advance to Semifinals with a Blowout Win Over Mulvane

The second-seeded Abilene Cowboy basketball team won their quarter final opening round game over the #7 Mulvane Wildcats 83-58 at the Tony’s Pizza Event Center, site of the 4A Division I Basketball Tournament. Abilene appeared to be on the verge of blowing out Mulvane in the third quarter twice building leads of 15 points. After the Cowboys took their second 15 point lead at 42-27 with 5:20 to play in the third, Mulvane would respond by closing the quarter on a 22-10 run to make it a one possession game entering the fourth with Abilene in front 52-49. Mulvane outscored Abilene 26-20 in the third quarter. The 26 points by the Wildcats were the most an Abilene opponent has scored on the Cowboys in a single quarter.

The Cowboys would respond in a big way in the fourth quarter. Abilene scored the first 11 points of the fourth to go up by 14 at 63-49 with 5:00 to play on a Ryan Wilson free throw. The Cowboys outscored Mulvane 31-9 in the fourth quarter. The 31 points were a high for a single quarter for Abilene. The Cowboys also scored a season high for points in a game with 83.

Abilene had 11 players score in the game, led by Senior Parker Base, who finished with a season high 16 points. The Cowboys shot 52% from the floor while holding Mulvane to just 29% shooting on the night.

Abilene improved to 20-3 on the season with the win and the Cowboys have now won 8 straight games. Mulvane ended the year with a 9-13 record. It was the Wildcats first trip back to state since 1987. The Cowboys will play Friday at 8:15 pm in the semifinals against defending champion Bishop Miege. The third-seeded Stags defeated Louisburg 81-47 Wednesday night. It will be the first ever meeting between Abilene and Bishop Miege.

In the other two quarterfinal games, 8th seeded Andover Central upset top-seeded KC Piper 77-71, while the #4 seed McPherson knocked off #5 Labette County 65-47.