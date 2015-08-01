Couple Rents Truck, Never Returns

Police are looking for a man and a woman who rented a U-Haul truck in Salina and did not return it.

Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester says that a 2014 GMC 10 foot utility truck was rented from Citywide Self-Storage at 440 N. Ohio back on August 5th. It was supposed to be returned the next day, August 5th. As of this week it still has not been returned.

Initially a male tried to rent the truck, but his credit card was denied. A female then came in and was able to successfully rent it.

The truck had Arizona license plate AG0 8164 on it.

Total loss is estimated at $15,000.

