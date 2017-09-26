County Supports North Central Kansas Chicken Effort

social media photo via David Lynn Jones

Saline County Commissioners support an effort to attract a Tyson Foods chicken plant to North Central Kansas.

Last week Tyson put plans on hold for “Project Sunset, a planned new facility in the eastern Kansas community of Tonganoxie. The decision came after the Leavenworth County Commission on Monday reversed its support of issuing $500 million in industrial revenue bonds to help finance the plant. The commission rescinded the resolution amid growing opposition to the plant from Leavenworth County residents. Among things at issue were the secrecy surrounding the project.

On Tuesday, the Saline County Commission sent a letter in “support of the efforts of Cloud County and the City of Concordia to bring Project Sunset to North Central Kansas.”

The letter said, “Employees for Tyson Foods’ new plant will come from a broad area across the (US Highway) 81 Corridor Region. Workers moving to the region will find a wide variety of homes for sale and rental properties in both rural and town locations.” It notes the area’s “excellent transportation networks”. The letter states “the entire 81 Corridor Region to be a supportive and welcoming location for (the Tyson Foods) company and this new state-of-the-art fully integrated poultry complex.”

The plant is expected to bring about 1,600 jobs with it.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2017. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story or website may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.