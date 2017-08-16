County Names Fuller, Trow to Health Advisory Council

The Saline County Commission named Heather Vidricksen Fuller and Lori Trow to serve first terms on the County’s Health Advisory Council. The Commission also renewed the term of Ron Kramer, who will continue to serve on the council.

Health Department Director Jason Tiller recommended Fuller and Trow, who were among six individuals who had completed expression of interest forms. Commissioner Robert Vidricksen recused himself from the discussion and did not vote, because he is related to Fuller.

Cyber/Continuity of Operations

Commissioners received an update on a “table top exercise” among department heads on the possible impact of a cyberattack on the county’s operating systems. Emergency Management Director Hannah Stambaugh and Computer Technology Director Brad Bowers were pleased to tell Commissioners that computer systems are backed up daily and that most departments have some kind of paper back-up system. Commissioner Rodger Sparks asked how Bowers knew that the computer back-ups worked; Bowers responded that his department did random restores of data.

As concerns, the tabletop exercise found that there are areas where the City and County are electronically linked, so a cyberattack on one entity could impact another. Also, the Jail relies heavily on its computerized system for tracking the status of inmates.

In the event of a data breech, Stambaugh said it was unclear if insurance would pay for staff overtime to re-enter data. In one case in Michigan, the insurance company declined to pay for coverage of a “criminal act”. At another Kansas entity, another insurance company declined to pay for a problem created by employee error. Bowers said that in this instance, “established procedures weren’t followed” and spoke of the need for on-going employee education.

Overburdened Bridges Require Prompt Action

When an abundance of gravel and dirt have been graded onto a bridge, it is called “overburden” and it can impact the bridge’s safety. The County is taking action to remove 12” of overburden from a bridge on Hohneck Road and will post it for 8 tons, where it had been previously rated for 10 tons. The County Road Department will also remove 7” of overburden for a bridge on Water Well Road; this bridge will then only be rated for 3 tons, which is down from the 15 tons that had been posted.

Public Hearing on Sign Codes Scheduled for Next Week

Commissioner Jim Weese asked, “Who’s the County’s sign sheriff? Planning and Zoning Director David Neal said he is charged with that responsibility. He added that the County can regulate the size, location/placement on property, amount of signs, lighting and electronic messaging of signs. Sometimes, the State has jurisdiction to regulate signs that drivers might see while traveling down state roadways.

At next week’s Open Forum, Commissioners will hold a public hearing regarding the sign code. Neal will likely repeat today’s powerpoint presentation showing distinctions between what is and is not permitted.

In other matters: