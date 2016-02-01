ksal.com

County Approves Weekend Fireworks Display

KSAL Staff - October 17, 2017 2:12 pm

The Saline County Commission had approved a permit for a fireworks display to take place this weekend, on Saturday. It will be at the Salina Country Club.

This display will occur around 9:45pm and will last between 8 and 10 minutes.  

Residents in the area should be aware of the display and that all proper permissions have been obtained to allow the fireworks display.

