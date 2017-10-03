County Administrator Works on Senior Center Issues

County Administrator Rita Deister told Saline County Commissioners that she had spent much of last week working on the details of moving the Saline County Commission on Aging into a county department. Both entities use Assurance Partners to provide various insurances. Duane Grace, with the City-County Building Authority has offered his staff to do yard service, remove snow and provide custodial services; he will draft a possible agreement.

Deister said she will meet with a contracted food service provider on Friday, who will tell her what is owed. She predicted that by the time they “take care of the food service debt, there won’t be many coins in the pot” of money under the Commission on Aging.

September Sales Tax

For September 2017, the County collected $382,492 in sales tax; this is -0.85% less than the $385,756 collected in September 2016. 2017’s year-to-date sales tax collections of $3,456,589 lag behind 2016’s year-to-date collections of $3,487,509.

In other matters

Commissioners:

Declared October Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Approved the purchase of a tanker body, for a currently owned chassis, by Rural Fire District #1. They will not spend more than $65,000 to make the purchase and line it with a polymer.

Approved a replat for Westar for a Mentor substation, near Old 81 and Farley Road, as recommended by staff.

Heard a quarterly update of projects completed by County Engineer division.

Met for fifteen minutes in executive session, that included County Counselor Mike Montoya, on attorney/client privilege, pending litigation.

Directed that any money left over from purchasing a capital improvement is to remain in that department’s capital improvement fund, for future use.

Commissioner Mike White was absent.