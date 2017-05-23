Corporation Commission Rejects Utilities’ Plea for More Time

The Kansas Corporation Commission won’t allow Westar Energy and Great Plains Energy extra time to renegotiate a new merger.

After the commission in April rejected the proposed merger, the two companies filed a petition asking for extra time to revise the deal to meet commissioners’ expectations.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports the commission rejected the request Tuesday. The commission’s staff has recommended the companies start an entirely new case for the merger.

Spokeswomen for both utilities said the companies are evaluating their options.

Westar spokeswoman Gina Penzig says appealing the decision to the Kansas District Court would be an option but that decision lies with Great Plains.

The commission rejected the proposed sale price was too high and would leave the combined utility financially weaker than the separate companies.