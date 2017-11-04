Cordova Leads Seniors to Final Home Victory

A week ago, senior quarterback Kelly Cordova recorded a career-high six total touchdowns against the Bethany Swedes.

He saved his best performance for his final home game.

The signal caller from Frisco, Texas threw for seven scores, five to sophomore tight end Trenton Poe-Evans, helping 23 seniors win their last home contest 58-24 over the Bethel Threshers at the Graves Family Sports Complex. Poe-Evans set a school single-game record for most receiving TD’s.

Cordova set the tone early. Following a Bethel punt to the Thresher 41 to open the game, Cordova connected with Poe-Evans on Wesleyan’s first offensive play of the tilt. Midway through the first frame, senior wide out Johan Velez jumped up at the goal line and reeled in a Cordova heave for a 24-yard strike. Bethel put points on the board on the next drive. The Threshers capped off an 11-play, 85-yard drive with an 11-yard connection between quarterback Zach Esau and wide out Gary Jolivet with 45 seconds in the frame.

Wesleyan wasted no time to build separation. Cordova hooked up with Poe-Evans two more times, one from six-yards out and another for a four-yard score. Senior kicker Logan Matthews gave the Coyotes the pigskin back when KWU recovered a pooch kick at the Bethel 31-yard line. Twenty seconds late, Cordova zipped his fifth TD pass to freshman Charlie Simmons to put KWU ahead 35-7 with 3:08 remaining. Bethel closed out the half with a 20-yard field goal by Brett Mathis as time expired, making it a 35-10 game at the half.

Poe-Evans started the second half with a four-yard TD reception. Shortly after, senior cornerback Brandon Napoleon jumped a route for an interception return for a touchdown at the 11:16 mark in the third. The Threshers regained composure and marched down the turf for a 15-play scoring drive. Freshman Kobe Pickens scampered into the end zone for a 22-yard score.

Kansas Wesleyan nearly scored on the ensuing drive, but was stopped at the Bethel one. Two plays later, senior safety Sam Pierce recorded a safety to put the Coyotes ahead 51-17 with 1:28 to play in the third frame. Cordova and Poe-Evans added to their totals when they teamed up on a 27-yard strike for KWU’s final TD.

Cordova settled for 25-of-34 passing for 315 yards, seven TD’s and two interceptions. He added 75 yards on nine carries as well. Velez reeled in four catches for 131 yards and a TD. Poe-Evans pulled in eight receptions for 101 and five scores.

Bethel’s Esau was 19-of-31 for 174 yards, a TD and two interceptions.

Kansas Wesleyan (7-3, 6-2 KCAC) heads to Ottawa next Saturday for the 2017 season finale. Kickoff is at 1 pm with pregame at 12:30 on FM 104.9. Bethel (0-9, 0-8) pushed its losing streak to 10 games.