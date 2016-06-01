Cops and Costumes to Return

Salina Police Department photo

Based on turnout last Autumn, the Salina Police Department is planning another fun Halloween event.

The agency is inviting community members to attend the second ever Cops and Costumes, on October 31 from 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

Cops and Costumes includes:

Giveaways: candy, sticker badges, glow sticks, crayons and coloring books

Meet and greet with police officers

Photo opportunities with police officers

Police vehicles on display

Salina Police Chief Brad Nelson said that over 500 kids attended last year’s event

Cops and Costumes will take place in the front parking lot of the Salina Police Department, 255 N. 10th St. Parking will be available in the lot at 10th St. and Park St.

