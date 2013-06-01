Controlled Burn Ignites Roof

A controlled burn ignites a roof and damages a rural home.

According to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan, Donald and Shirley Sundgren were burning some dead grass off near their home in the 4000 block of S. Simpson Road on Saturday afternoon.

Crews from Rural Fire District #5 arrived at the property around 3pm to fight the blaze that jumped to the roof and damaged the attic as well.

Soldan says there is no damage estimate available at this time but the fire left the house uninhabitable until repairs are made.