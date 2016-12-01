Contests Aim to Put the Brakes on Fatalities

Kansas kids have a couple of more weeks to create a traffic safety poster or video in a statewide contest.

According to the Kansas Department of Transportation, kids can win great prizes and learn about traffic safety by participating in poster and video contests as part of the annual Put the Brakes on Fatalities Day safety campaign.

Poster contest: For Kansas kids ages 5 to 13 – three statewide winners will each receive:

Kindle Fire Tablet and case from the Kansas Turnpike Authority;

$50 gift card from Wal Mart

$50 Amazon gift card from the Petroleum Marketers and Convenience Store Association of Kansas

Movie passes from AAA Kansas

A total of 18 regional winners in the six regions and age groups (ages 5-7, ages 8-10 and ages 11-13) will receive a bicycle and a helmet from Safe Kids Kansas. Poster entries must be postmarked by Friday, Sept. 22. Information and entry forms are available here.

Video contest: For Kansas teens in grades 8-12. Prizes include an iPad, a Go Pro and a DJI Osmo camera, and the school of the grand prize winner will receive $500 for its booster club.

Video entries must be posted by 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24. Information to submit entries is available here.

The Kansas Department of Transportation, the Kansas Highway Patrol and other traffic safety organizations are sponsoring the contests.

Previous winners from the last two years’ contests are listed below:

2016 Poster Contest Winners –

Northeast Kansas – Evangeline Ensign, Olathe; Austin Lamb, Osage City; Sierra de Koning, Axtell

North Central Kansas – Geni Turk, Barnes; Kelsay Mueller, Palmer; Jaydrian Jackson, Clifton

Northwest Kansas – Lucas Hansen, Almena; Christian Miller, Gorham; Makenzie Storz, Phillipsburg

Southeast Kansas – Brooklyn Green-Lawson, Riverton; Maelee Dunn, Galena; Thea Hetlinger, Parsons

South Central Kansas – Adain Smith, Andover; Von Woleslagel, Hutchinson; Natalie Williams, Great Bend

Southwest Kansas – Cadence Sherman, Meade; Kayleigh Flores, Moscow; David Doan, Garden City

2015 Poster Contest Winners –

Northeast Kansas – Avery Marie O’Bray, Topeka; Tymaya Jones, Olathe; Reagan de Koning, Axtell.

North Central Kansas – Ella Oehmke, Palmer; Kelsay Mueller, Palmer; Faith Beikman, Linn.

Northwest Kansas – Janessa Therese Miller, Gorham; Jeremiah Hansen, Almena; Kaycee Jerby, Phillipsburg.

Southeast Kansas – Regan Schenk, Independence; Abby Eastwood, Fort Scott; Shelby Jones, Ottawa.

South Central Kansas – Kendall Rogers, Cunningham; Alex Williams, Douglass; Jacian Wynn, Arkansas City.

Southwest Kansas – Cameron Hendrickson, Jetmore; Kayleigh Flores, Moscow; Rory James, Garden City.

2016 Video Contest winners –

Students from Wichita East High School won first place.

Students in Cardinal Productions at Eudora High School won second place.

Students from Spring Hill Middle School won third place.

2015 Video Contest winners –

Students from Eudora High School’s video production class won first place.

Students from Wichita East High School’s film studies class won second place.

Jalen Gifford from Dodge City High School won third place.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2017. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story or website may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.