Construction Tools Stolen

Salina Police are investigating the theft of dozens of tools from a south side job site.

Police say burglars used a torch to cut the lock off a trailer that was parked at the new Hilton Garden Inn, 3320 S. 9th and removed numerous power and hand tools.

Loss and damage to Cool and Eitel Construction is estimated at $4,400.

The thieves also entered the building that’s under construction and took tools owned by Wichita contractor, Filiberto Herrera.

Police report the loss at $1,100.

The burglary occurred sometime between midnight and 7am Tuesday.